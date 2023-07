"Discovered amid the outer-reef scrap fields, the bio-matter is a novel sentience dependent upon neural-symbiosis with a host organism. It seeks to link to the synaptic patterns of the closest organism, living or synthetic, to form an unbreakable bond. We theorize that this bond is a form of primordial 'love'—an emotional connection meant to compel the bio-matter to view its host as 'family.' The host comes to regard the bio-matter as an indispensable tool.

The science is inexact, but what is known is that the bio-matter becomes aggressively protective once linked to a worthy host, forming an organic shell that can amplify the host's own strength when immediate threats are detected.

—Self-authored report broadcast on covert frequencies