Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Syncopation-53
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
59
Handling
46
Range
46
Aim Assistance
66
Inventory Size
45
Airborne Effectiveness
14
Recoil Direction
79
Zoom
19
Magazine
36
Impact
29
Reload Speed
42
Rounds Per Minute
390
Related Posts
Syncopation-53 Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k
The 10 Best PVE Pulse Rifles in Destiny 2 (July 2023)
merritt k
Destiny 2 Witch Queen Patterns - How to Unlock All Weapon Patterns
Diego Arguello