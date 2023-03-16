"The road ahead is unknown, but time tells us many things. The moments that become past in turn become blueprints for the future. In this space, there is no right or wrong.

"We find a contemporaneous merging of what is known and what is unknown here. Somewhere between the knowns and unknowns lies the real. The tangible.

"There is a weight to it; a feeling that tells you what you hold is true.

"But what if the truth hasn't been told? What if the truth is a lie?

"New paths present themselves. Blueprints change. We walk the line of truth every day.

"But now, the line that holds the gentle balance has been crossed.

"The truth is, this won't be the last time."

—Excerpt from the Symmetry pamphlet, "A Place Between"