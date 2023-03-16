Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Swift Solstice
Legendary Sidearm
Legendary
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
63
Handling
54
Range
21
Aim Assistance
57
Inventory Size
67
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
92
Zoom
12
Magazine
15
Impact
35
Reload Speed
39
Rounds Per Minute
450
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 Swift Destruction Triumph Guide - How to Beat this Challenge
Collin MacGregor
Bungie Files Lawsuit Aimed at Users Behind False Destiny 2 DMCA Strikes
Diego Arguello