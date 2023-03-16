Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Swift Ride
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
57
Handling
40
Range
37
Aim Assistance
65
Inventory Size
51
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
70
Zoom
17
Magazine
38
Impact
29
Reload Speed
40
Rounds Per Minute
390
