Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Swift Ride XE8375

Details
Perks

Stats

Scope Slot

SPO-26 Front

SUROS lightweight red-dot sight. Short zoom. • Increases handling speed • Increases range

SPO-28 Front

SUROS holo sights. Medium zoom. • Increases range • Slightly increases handling speed

SPO-57 Front

SUROS threat evaluation. Medium zoom. Highlights enemy targets. • Greatly increases range • Slightly decreases handling speed

SLO-10 Post

SUROS projection sight. Short zoom. • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases range

SLO-21 Post

SUROS projection sight. Short zoom. • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases range

SLO-12 Post

SUROS projection sight. Short zoom. • Greatly increases handling speed

SRO-52 Ocular

SUROS ranged combat scope. Long zoom. • Greatly increases range • Decreases handling speed

SRO-41 Ocular

SUROS threat evaluation. Long zoom. Highlights enemy targets. • Increases range

SRO-37 Ocular

SUROS ranged combat scope. Long zoom. • Increases range • Slightly decreases handling speed

Related Posts

Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 Grandmaster Guide - How to Beat the Grandmaster Arms Dealer
Collin MacGregor
PUBG Mobile Memory Fragment: Energy Tower Locations and Rewards
Josh Brown