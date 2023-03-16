Savathun is finally here, which means Destiny 2’s highly anticipated expansion has been released. The Witch Queen has players finally confront one of the franchise’s most popular villains in her own throne world. Not only is this DLC introducing a new story, but there are also a ton of new weapons, armor, exotics, consumables, and activities for players to participate in. The Witch Queen also marks the release of the Void 3.0 update, which drastically reworks the void subclass and new exotics to build around.

Season of the Risen has also begun, which means there’s a bunch of seasonal weapons for us to hunt for. One of these is the Sweet Sorrow Auto Rifle. While this isn’t the best-in-class option, it can be crafted, which means you have access to enhanced perks. If you’re looking to build this Auto Rifle, here is how to get it and what perks you should consider:

How to Get Sweet Sorrow

Your main method for obtaining a Sweet Sorrow will be decrypting Umbral engrams into this gun via the War Table at the H.E.L.M. This is available after unlocking the Weapon Decoding Clearance in the upgrades sub-menu. After unlocking this feature, you can turn any Umbral Engram into a randomly rolled Sweet Sorrow for 50 Legendary Shards and nine Risen Umbral Energy. You may also have a chance to get a red box Deepsight variant, but you’ll need five of these to craft this gun.

Additionally, you can get a roll of Piece of Mind at the end of the PsiOps Battleground activity from the Runic Chest for 500 Psychogenic Intel. This is a less consistent method, but it’s possible if you’re lucky. But with all the weapons and armor tied to this chest, you shouldn’t depend on PsiOps Battlegrounds to get a bunch of Sweet Sorrows unless you are spending a lot of time in this activity.

Sweet Sorrow God Rolls

Sweet Sorrow PVE God Roll

Masterwork: Stability

Arrowhead Brake

Tactical Mag or Appended Mag

Stats For All or Triple Tap

One For All or Turnabout

This might seem like a lot of perks, and that’s because there are a few different directions you can go with the Sweet Sorrow. Starting out, I suggest Arrowhead Brake in the barrel slot for the wonderous +30 to recoil. The Sweet Sorrow has some kick, so reducing this as much as possible is critical. We’re also looking at either Tactical Mag or Appended Mag to increase the number of bullets in the magazine. I like Tactical Mag since it has additional stability and reload speed. Appended Mag is also a solid option, but I don’t think those extra three bullets are worth sacrificing the +4 to stability.

Here’s where things get a bit tricky, as there are a few good perk combos for this gun. Starting out, we’re going with the obvious choice of Stats For All and One For All. Both reward the player with either a damage increase or brief stat buffs when you hit three enemies in quick succession. Since this is an Auto Rifle, you will often hit many enemies at once, making this perk duo extremely easy to trigger. Honestly, these two perks are made for one another, and Sweet Sorrow is a terrific outlet to use them.

Inversely, Triple Tap and Turnabout is a more consistent perk combo. Triple Tap feeds more ammo and works nicely against bigger targets like Knights or Ogres. Turnabout provides an overshield whenever you break a shield with this weapon — it doesn’t even need to be of the matching elemental type of the weapon. Combine this with the intrinsic Land Tank perk that automatically comes with the gun and you can be a rather beefy Guardian. I definitely recommend it if you want to use Sweet Sorrow in a raid, Legendary Lost Sectors, or even higher difficulty Nightfalls.

Sweet Sorrow PVP God Roll

Masterwork: Range

Arrowhead Brake

Accurized Rounds

Perpetual Motion

Tap the Trigger

I don’t recommend using this gun in the Crucible simply because there are better options available. But if you do want to use Sweet Sorrow in PVP, you’ll absolutely want Arrowhead Brake in the barrel. It will make controlling the gun much easier, which is critical when fighting another human opponent. Additionally, you’ll want Accurized Rounds for the range boost since you’ll be dueling a lot of Pulse Rifles and Hand Cannons this season, which can be pretty nasty if you can’t match their range.

In the primary perk slots, go with Perpetual Motion first since you’ll always want to be on the move. Given we’re using an Auto Rifle, closing the gap is key to winning some fights. As a result, this perk will trigger quite a lot as opposed to a Scout Rifle with which you might be more static. Additionally, to further help control recoil and ensure consistency when hitting a moving target, I’m recommending Tap the Trigger. This is a staple Submachine Gun and Auto Rifle perk that works wonders here. For those who have no trouble controlling Sweet Sorrow, Vorpal Weapon, or even Demolitionist, are decent alternatives.