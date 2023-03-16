Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Swarm of the Raven
Legendary Grenade Launcher
Legendary
-
Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
21
Handling
18
Aim Assistance
27
Inventory Size
31
Velocity
49
Airborne Effectiveness
6
Recoil Direction
63
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
20
Magazine
5
Reload Speed
21
Rounds Per Minute
150
