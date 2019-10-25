Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
SUROS Throwback
Uncommon Auto Rifle
Uncommon
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
33
Handling
34
Range
48
Aim Assistance
28
Inventory Size
42
Recoil Direction
65
Zoom
16
Magazine
31
Impact
29
Reload Speed
35
Rounds Per Minute
450
