Sunrise GL4
Legendary Grenade Launcher
Legendary
Solar Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
55
Handling
58
Aim Assistance
70
Inventory Size
23
Velocity
43
Airborne Effectiveness
6
Recoil Direction
42
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
80
Magazine
6
Reload Speed
56
Rounds Per Minute
100
