Succession
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
23
Handling
30
Range
76
Aim Assistance
48
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
80
Zoom
50
Magazine
3
Impact
90
Reload Speed
35
Rounds Per Minute
72
