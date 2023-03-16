Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Submission (Adept)
Legendary Submachine Gun
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
45
Handling
70
Range
29
Aim Assistance
58
Inventory Size
65
Recoil Direction
100
Zoom
15
Magazine
37
Impact
15
Reload Speed
29
Rounds Per Minute
900
