Stochastic Variable
Legendary Submachine Gun
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
35
Handling
50
Range
33
Aim Assistance
52
Inventory Size
40
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
95
Zoom
13
Magazine
36
Impact
15
Reload Speed
27
Rounds Per Minute
900
