Steel Sybil Z-14
Legendary Sword
Legendary
Void Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Guard Resistance
0
Ammo Capacity
59
Range
40
Guard Efficiency
0
Swing Speed
40
Charge Rate
20
Zoom
0
Magazine
45
Impact
60
