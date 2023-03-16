Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Stay Away
Common Grenade Launcher
Common
Arc Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
18
Handling
58
Aim Assistance
70
Inventory Size
50
Velocity
69
Recoil Direction
50
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
100
Magazine
1
Reload Speed
64
Rounds Per Minute
90
