Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Stars in Shadow
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
43
Handling
23
Range
62
Aim Assistance
28
Inventory Size
49
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
64
Zoom
18
Magazine
28
Impact
33
Reload Speed
34
Rounds Per Minute
340
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Stars in Shadow Guide – Stars in Shadow God Roll & How to Get It
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 God Roll Weapon Hub - Every God Roll Weapon Guide
Collin MacGregor
Xur Has Survivor's Epitaph With a Weird Masterwork in Destiny 2
merritt k