Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Starfire Shell
Legendary Ghost Shell
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Related Posts
PSA: Xur is Selling the Escalation Protocol Armor Sets in Destiny 2
Collin MacGregor
Where is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Reviews - November 2, 2018
Nerium
Starfire Protocol and the Problem With Warlock Drip in Destiny 2
merritt k