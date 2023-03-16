Star-Crossed Mark
C'mon, let's get back out there. Those Fallen aren't gonna punch themselves.
"In a minute. I, um… I wanted to show you something."
"Oh. What's in the bag?"
"Only one way to find out, isn't there? Open it."
"… A new mark?"
"…"
"A new mark that… huh. This looks familiar. Eriana, are you re-gifting?"
"It's cut from my old robes."
"…"
"I thought… Well. I thought your old one looked a little ragged."
"It's very soft."
"It's not that soft. I thought your old one looked a little ragged, and this would be a good way to, uh…"
"Dress me up?"
"…"
"Just kidding. Go on."
"…"
"What is it?"
"Wei. Will you join my fireteam?"
Deprecated Perk Slot
Better Already
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Recuperation
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Invigoration
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Innervation
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Insulation
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.