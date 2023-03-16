C'mon, let's get back out there. Those Fallen aren't gonna punch themselves.

"In a minute. I, um… I wanted to show you something."

"Oh. What's in the bag?"

"Only one way to find out, isn't there? Open it."

"… A new mark?"

"…"

"A new mark that… huh. This looks familiar. Eriana, are you re-gifting?"

"It's cut from my old robes."

"…"

"I thought… Well. I thought your old one looked a little ragged."

"It's very soft."

"It's not that soft. I thought your old one looked a little ragged, and this would be a good way to, uh…"

"Dress me up?"

"…"

"Just kidding. Go on."

"…"

"What is it?"

"Wei. Will you join my fireteam?"