Standing Tall
Uncommon Pulse Rifle
Uncommon
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
40
Handling
20
Range
53
Aim Assistance
24
Inventory Size
46
Recoil Direction
62
Zoom
18
Magazine
26
Impact
33
Reload Speed
26
Rounds Per Minute
340
