Spoiler Alert
Legendary Sidearm
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
40
Handling
65
Range
17
Aim Assistance
65
Inventory Size
27
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
87
Zoom
12
Magazine
15
Impact
43
Reload Speed
51
Rounds Per Minute
360
