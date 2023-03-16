Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Spare Rations
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
47
Handling
71
Range
36
Aim Assistance
83
Inventory Size
57
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
100
Zoom
14
Magazine
13
Impact
84
Reload Speed
56
Rounds Per Minute
140
