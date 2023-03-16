Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Sovereign Vest

-

-

Stats

Related Posts

PSA: Xur is Selling the New Monarchy Armor Set in Destiny 2
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2's Latest Content Vault List Still Hurts to Read
Dillon Skiffington
PSA: Xur Has the Sovereign Armor in Destiny 2 This Weekend
merritt k