Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Sovereign Robes
Legendary Chest Armor
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Defense
0
Related Posts
Wolcen Tanky DPS Builds Guide - Best Perks, Skills, Armor
Sam Desatoff
Pathologic and the Morality of Illness
Violet Adele Bloch
PSA: Xur Has the Sovereign Armor in Destiny 2 This Weekend
merritt k