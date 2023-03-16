Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Sorrow's Verse
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
34
Handling
64
Range
44
Aim Assistance
68
Inventory Size
49
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
53
Zoom
16
Magazine
41
Impact
21
Reload Speed
58
Rounds Per Minute
600
