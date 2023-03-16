Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Sondok-C
Rare Submachine Gun
Rare
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
31
Handling
19
Range
57
Aim Assistance
50
Inventory Size
27
Recoil Direction
87
Zoom
13
Magazine
27
Impact
25
Reload Speed
24
Rounds Per Minute
600
