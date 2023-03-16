Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Somerled-D
Legendary Shotgun
Legendary
Solar Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
20
Handling
28
Range
22
Aim Assistance
35
Inventory Size
30
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
12
Magazine
5
Impact
80
Reload Speed
32
Rounds Per Minute
55
