Solstice Vest (Rekindled)
Stats
Lore
"Vanguard emergency override, auth chartreuse seven seven dash six."
[Good morning, Hunter Vanguard. Automated voice help system engaged. How can I help you today?]
"I need to take down a giant space rhino before he sees me."
[I assume you're referring to a Cabal enemy. Can you provide me with any more information?]
"He looks like a fifteen-foot-tall spiky cloud with wings and a cape."
[That doesn't align with reference images I have on file. Is he wearing some kind of special armor?]
"Either that or he's got a real weird body. We're talking weirder than usual."
[How can I help you today?]
"Sorry. Sorry. So we need to kill this Ghaul guy. I need ideas. How did that one fireteam take down Crota again?"
[They infiltrated the Ascendant Realm and confronted him at his Oversoul throne.]
"OK, that's probably not gonna work here. What about Skolas?"
[Please specify: when he met his execution in the Prison of Elders—]
"Nope."
[—or when he brought his House of Wolves across time through Vex time gates—]
"Now we're talking! Vex stuff. Teleporting. How do I do that?"