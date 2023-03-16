Do you see the walls that surround the Last City? Picture them in your mind. They don't just protect our people. They also serve as a reminder— a reminder of what you are.

You are a Titan. The wall against which evil breaks. The candle in the darkest of these days. The protector of the Traveler's last gifts.

This City is your home. Its people are your blood. And its walls are your shields, your weapons, your temple.

Take your place, Titan, and know this: when you fight for the Last City, you will never suffer defeat.

– Zavala, Titan Vanguard