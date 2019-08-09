Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Solstice Gauntlets (Renewed)
Rare Gauntlets
Rare
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Defense
0
Related Posts
How to Upgrade the Solstice Armor in Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes (2020)
Collin MacGregor
Bungie Disables Several Destiny 2 Mods, Breaking Favorite Builds
Whitney Meers
Destiny 2 Weekend Update - August 9, 2019
merritt k