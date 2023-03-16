Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Solstice Bond (Majestic)
Legendary Warlock Bond
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Defense
0
Related Posts
How to Upgrade the Solstice Armor in Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes (2020)
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes Guide - Armor Sets, Start Date, End Date
Ginny Woo
Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes Launches July 30
merritt k