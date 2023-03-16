Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Sola's Scar (Adept)
Legendary Sword
Legendary
-
Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
35
Handling
37
Range
65
Aim Assistance
69
Inventory Size
55
Recoil Direction
95
Zoom
14
Magazine
48
Impact
72
Reload Speed
30
Rounds Per Minute
20
