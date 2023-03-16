Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Sol Pariah 6

Stats

Lore

Osiris stood at the far end of the Underwatch, his back to her.

"We need to talk," she said.

Sagira turned. He did not.

"I'm surprised you came alone. Have you finally learned confidence?"

"Yes." Ikora clenched her fists, then released them. "Not from you."

He crossed his hands behind his back. "I know why you're here."

"I should hope so."

"This meeting was prophesied. As is my impending banishment."

"Then you had ample warning."

"This is ridiculous!" Sagira snapped. "We're at war. Osiris does what you all are too scared to do, and you banish him? How're you gonna win against the Darkness without him?"

Osiris held up a hand to silence her.

"Ikora knows," he said. "She pretends otherwise, but she knows."

"Winning by your terms is no victory." Ikora's hands were fists again. She unclenched them. "Goodbye, Osiris."

Related Posts

Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 Eye of Sol Guide - How to Get the Eye of Sol & the God Roll
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 The Summoner Guide - How to Get The Summoner & the God Roll
Collin MacGregor