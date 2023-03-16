Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Smite of Merain
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
50
Handling
47
Range
43
Aim Assistance
60
Inventory Size
49
Airborne Effectiveness
21
Recoil Direction
70
Zoom
17
Magazine
38
Impact
29
Reload Speed
47
Rounds Per Minute
390
