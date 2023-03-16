V229CBI800JHS215 AI-COM/RSPN: ASSETS//ARESN//IMPERATIVE IMMEDIATE EVALUATION DIRECTIVE

This is a SUBTLE ASSETS IMPERATIVE (secured/CONFERENCE)

This is an INTERNAL ALERT.

Hypothesize that incomplete analysis of subtle assets has compromised synergy potential of resource GUARDIAN pool. Re-engage non-transactional dispensation protocol.

Operation MIDNIGHT EXIGENT is NOT YET COMPLETE. Requested protocol deferred.

Stand by for GALATEA REFLEXIVE to generate new function.

GALATEA requires suspension of MIDNIGHT EXIGENT.

ALERT ALERT ALERT event rank is SKYSHOCK: INSIDE CONTEXT.

MIDNIGHT EXIGENT must remain active under deniable authorization.

Execute emergency SKYSHOCK diagnostic.

STAND BY:

This is an INTERNAL ASSETS INVESTIGATION (unsecured/BRAY)

Justification resource GUARDIANS may be utilized for non-networked ad-hoc operations during CTESIPHON CLARION. Reassign 4 percent of reclaimed CHLM assets to new directive: declare IKELOS-

Declare primary goal: military fortification.

Declare secondary goal: prolong ARES-NORTH occupation by AUTHORIZED USER and resource GUARDIANS.

Execute short hold for partial shutdown and reactivation.

STOP STOP STOP V22NPI5000CLV008