Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Skewed Orbit Shell
Legendary Ghost Shell
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Related Posts
It's not too late to get into Destiny
James O'Connor
FFXIV Materiel Container 3.0 or 4.0 Guide - Which is Better?
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Grand Company Seals to Gil Guide - Earn Money With Seals (2022)
Dillon Skiffington