Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Simulator Plate
Legendary Chest Armor
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Defense
0
Related Posts
Destiny 2 The Journey Quest Guide - Destiny 2 Xenophage Exotic
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Thousand-Layer Cookies Recipe Guide – The Dawning 2021
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Seraph Tower Guide - How to Complete This Public Event
Dillon Skiffington