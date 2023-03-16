Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Simulator Gloves
Legendary Gauntlets
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Defense
0
Related Posts
Bungie Giving All Destiny 2 Players a Power Boost to 750
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Season Pass Guide – Season of Dawn Rewards, End Date
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Forerunner Title Guide – All Required Triumphs for Season of Arrivals Title
Dillon Skiffington