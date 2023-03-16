Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Show of Force
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
Arc Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
23
Handling
26
Range
70
Aim Assistance
41
Inventory Size
41
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
78
Zoom
43
Magazine
3
Impact
90
Reload Speed
29
Rounds Per Minute
72
