Shock and Awe
Legendary Fusion Rifle
Legendary
Void Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
25
Handling
19
Range
43
Aim Assistance
59
Inventory Size
21
Airborne Effectiveness
4
Recoil Direction
80
Zoom
15
Magazine
5
Impact
95
Reload Speed
16
