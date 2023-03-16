Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Shining Sphere
Legendary Rocket Launcher
Legendary
Arc Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
39
Handling
39
Aim Assistance
58
Inventory Size
38
Velocity
49
Airborne Effectiveness
3
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
20
Blast Radius
50
Magazine
1
Reload Speed
39
Rounds Per Minute
20
