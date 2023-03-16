Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Shepherd's Watch
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
42
Handling
38
Range
47
Aim Assistance
60
Inventory Size
32
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
71
Zoom
40
Magazine
4
Impact
70
Reload Speed
37
Rounds Per Minute
90
