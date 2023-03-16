Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Shayura's Wrath (Adept)
Legendary Submachine Gun
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
44
Handling
27
Range
59
Aim Assistance
60
Inventory Size
24
Airborne Effectiveness
25
Recoil Direction
95
Zoom
15
Magazine
27
Impact
25
Reload Speed
24
Rounds Per Minute
600
Related Posts
The 10 Best PVE SMGs in Destiny 2 (June 2023)
merritt k
Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris Rewards - Week of July 9
Collin MacGregor
All 6 New Perks Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost
Dillon Skiffington