Shattered Peace
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
36
Handling
66
Range
33
Aim Assistance
84
Inventory Size
51
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
89
Zoom
14
Magazine
12
Impact
84
Reload Speed
55
Rounds Per Minute
140
