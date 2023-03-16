Shadow's Strides
Stats
Lore
You are one of them, so you must know:
Whatever happened to that one of the Hunter-tribe who sought retribution on the Hive?
Does she not frequent your Hunter dens?
My scribes learned she was instrumental in the defeat of the Taken King, and before that, his son. By your hand.
Send her my way if you see her. Please.
I would so like to meet her.
—Emperor Calus
Trait Slot
Mobile Hunter Armor
Improved mobility.
Survivalist Hunter Armor
Improved recovery.
Heavy Hunter Armor
Improved resilience.
