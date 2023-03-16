Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Shadow's Strides

You are one of them, so you must know:

Whatever happened to that one of the Hunter-tribe who sought retribution on the Hive?

Does she not frequent your Hunter dens?

My scribes learned she was instrumental in the defeat of the Taken King, and before that, his son. By your hand.

Send her my way if you see her. Please.

I would so like to meet her.

—Emperor Calus

Trait Slot

Mobile Hunter Armor

Improved mobility.

Mobile Hunter Armor

Improved mobility.

Mobile Hunter Armor

Improved mobility.

Survivalist Hunter Armor

Improved recovery.

Survivalist Hunter Armor

Improved recovery.

Survivalist Hunter Armor

Improved recovery.

Heavy Hunter Armor

Improved resilience.

Heavy Hunter Armor

Improved resilience.

Heavy Hunter Armor

Improved resilience.

