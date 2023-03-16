Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Shadow's Mind

-

-

Stats

Lore

I require a Shadow of your Guardian-tribe to decipher the languages of the Hive.

They say there is one among your tribe named "broken" and outcast who is the foremost expert.

I tried to tempt him with an old trinket he left behind, but he failed to appear. Perhaps you've noticed it is free for the taking.

I would ask the Hunter—she is nearly his equal—but when her kind does not want to be found, even the Emperor must wait.

So receive this armored mantle as a gift—and as a request for favor:

One day, I shall call on you.

—Emperor Calus

