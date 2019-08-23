Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Shadow's Mask

The Crown of Sorrow came from one of my Athenaeum worlds, a Hive repository.

It was one of you who helped me find it. One among your Hunter-tribe, of the Red War lineage. You may be younger than the Old Russians, but you have virility.

A whole network of library worlds just like that one has been lost to me and my Empire. It's been too long.

I'll call on you, one day, to help me reclaim them. Before the end comes.

—Emperor Calus

Mobile Hunter Armor

Improved mobility.

Mobile Hunter Armor

Improved mobility.

Mobile Hunter Armor

Improved mobility.

Survivalist Hunter Armor

Improved recovery.

Survivalist Hunter Armor

Improved recovery.

Survivalist Hunter Armor

Improved recovery.

Heavy Hunter Armor

Improved resilience.

Heavy Hunter Armor

Improved resilience.

Heavy Hunter Armor

Improved resilience.

