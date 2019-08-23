Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Shadow's Gauntlets

The Hive left the Crown of Sorrow on one of their war moons, and my Shadows waged such a campaign to take it. We did. And we converted it into an Athenaeum world.

But the Crown was a trap. A trap for me. I suspected as much.

Which is why I did not wear it.

After initial tests, my Psions determined it was a seeing device of sorts, feeding all sorts of data to someone or something deep in the Ascendant Plane.

But seeing devices look both ways. I had to have it. And I had to have someone wear it.

Because I believed I could control the Hive through a Shadow surrogate. The Hive are not true darkness, not what I saw at the black edge. But they would provide an army just the same.

Proud Gahlran was bred specifically to bring them under my control.

Trait Slot

Mobile Titan Armor

Improved mobility.

Mobile Titan Armor

Improved mobility.

Mobile Titan Armor

Improved mobility.

Restorative Titan Armor

Improved recovery.

Restorative Titan Armor

Improved recovery.

Restorative Titan Armor

Improved recovery.

Heavy Titan Armor

Improved resilience.

Heavy Titan Armor

Improved resilience.

Heavy Titan Armor

Improved resilience.

