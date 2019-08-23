Shadow's Gauntlets
Stats
Lore
The Hive left the Crown of Sorrow on one of their war moons, and my Shadows waged such a campaign to take it. We did. And we converted it into an Athenaeum world.
But the Crown was a trap. A trap for me. I suspected as much.
Which is why I did not wear it.
After initial tests, my Psions determined it was a seeing device of sorts, feeding all sorts of data to someone or something deep in the Ascendant Plane.
But seeing devices look both ways. I had to have it. And I had to have someone wear it.
Because I believed I could control the Hive through a Shadow surrogate. The Hive are not true darkness, not what I saw at the black edge. But they would provide an army just the same.
Proud Gahlran was bred specifically to bring them under my control.
Trait Slot
Mobile Titan Armor
Improved mobility.
Mobile Titan Armor
Improved mobility.
Mobile Titan Armor
Improved mobility.
Restorative Titan Armor
Improved recovery.
Restorative Titan Armor
Improved recovery.
Restorative Titan Armor
Improved recovery.
Heavy Titan Armor
Improved resilience.
Heavy Titan Armor
Improved resilience.
Heavy Titan Armor
Improved resilience.