You can get Shadow Price as a random reward at the end of a Nightfall activity. While there are other strike weapons, this gun will only appear during specific weeks since the Nightfall weapons are on a rotation. Because of this, you will need to focus your time on this strike during the brief period it's available before the weekly resist on Tuesday. There are four difficulties you can choose from, but once you start running "Legend" Nightfalls, the drop rate for this weapon is common. That being said, there is no matchmaking for the Legend tier, so many of you will be forced to do the Hero tier which has Nightfall weapon drop rates at uncommon.

Putting it simply, the higher difficulty Nightfalls will give you a better chance at obtaining Shadow Price. The drop rate for this gun is pretty abysmal on Adept and Hero, so I strongly recommend getting a fireteam together.

Shadow Price God Rolls

Shadow Price PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Tactical Mag or Appended Mag

Overflow or Feeding Frenzy

Dragonfly or Thresh

When it comes to the best PVE roll you actually have some flexibility. Shadow Price can drop with a lot of terrific perks, so no one combination is objectively better than the others. It all comes down to how you plan to use the gun and how it synergizes with your Guardian's build. With that being said, I like Arrowhead Brake for our barrel since it gives us better handling and recoil. While there's an argument to be made for increasing the range, I often find recoil control to be far more essential for auto rifles. We are also going for Tactical or Appended Mag to add more bullets in the magazine without any penalities to our other stats.

As for the primary perks, Overflow can be terrific on Shadow Price if you are generating a lot of Special and Heavy ammo. Having the instant reload and additional rounds in the magazine combos wonderfully with perks like Tresh, Dragonfly, and Swashbuckler. This allows you to swiftly take down hordes of enemies without ever needing to change magazines. Alternatively, Feeding Frenzy can help with your reload speed (especially if you have Extended Mag), which has always made it a very popular choice for primary weapons.

Finally, our last two perks are Dragonfly and Thresh. The former is terrific for clearing groups of enemies with a single well-placed shot, while the latter can be quite useful in higher difficulty activities where getting your Super back quickly is key. Both are terrific options, but if you're looking for just raw damage then go for Swashbuckler instead.

Shadow Price PVP God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Killing Wind

Swashbuckler

Even though the 450 RPM archetype isn't in a great spot for PVP, there is a decent roll you can acquire for those looking to bring this into the Crucible. We're looking for both Corkscrew Rifling and Accurized Rounds to increase Shadow Price's effective range. This will make it more viable in Crucible where weapons like The Messanger are absolutely dominating. Our first primary perk is Killing Wind which gives us some nice, brief stat boosts upon killing an enemy. You could also use Bottomless Grief, but this is only good for Elimination game modes and can be a bit too situational. As for the second primary perk, Swashbuckler is the only solid option since damage boosting your gun is always strong in PVP. Plus it synergizes wonderfully with Killing Wind, making it a powerhouse in 6v6 game modes.