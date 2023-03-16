Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Shadow Price

You can get Shadow Price as a random reward at the end of a Nightfall activity. While there are other strike weapons, this gun will only appear during specific weeks since the Nightfall weapons are on a rotation. Because of this, you will need to focus your time on this strike during the brief period it's available before the weekly resist on Tuesday. There are four difficulties you can choose from, but once you start running "Legend" Nightfalls, the drop rate for this weapon is common. That being said, there is no matchmaking for the Legend tier, so many of you will be forced to do the Hero tier which has Nightfall weapon drop rates at uncommon.

Putting it simply, the higher difficulty Nightfalls will give you a better chance at obtaining Shadow Price. The drop rate for this gun is pretty abysmal on Adept and Hero, so I strongly recommend getting a fireteam together.

Shadow Price God Rolls

Shadow Price PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Tactical Mag or Appended Mag
  • Overflow or Feeding Frenzy
  • Dragonfly or Thresh

When it comes to the best PVE roll you actually have some flexibility. Shadow Price can drop with a lot of terrific perks, so no one combination is objectively better than the others. It all comes down to how you plan to use the gun and how it synergizes with your Guardian's build. With that being said, I like Arrowhead Brake for our barrel since it gives us better handling and recoil. While there's an argument to be made for increasing the range, I often find recoil control to be far more essential for auto rifles. We are also going for Tactical or Appended Mag to add more bullets in the magazine without any penalities to our other stats.

As for the primary perks, Overflow can be terrific on Shadow Price if you are generating a lot of Special and Heavy ammo. Having the instant reload and additional rounds in the magazine combos wonderfully with perks like Tresh, Dragonfly, and Swashbuckler. This allows you to swiftly take down hordes of enemies without ever needing to change magazines. Alternatively, Feeding Frenzy can help with your reload speed (especially if you have Extended Mag), which has always made it a very popular choice for primary weapons.

Finally, our last two perks are Dragonfly and Thresh. The former is terrific for clearing groups of enemies with a single well-placed shot, while the latter can be quite useful in higher difficulty activities where getting your Super back quickly is key. Both are terrific options, but if you're looking for just raw damage then go for Swashbuckler instead.

Shadow Price PVP God Roll

  • Corkscrew Rifling
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Killing Wind
  • Swashbuckler

Even though the 450 RPM archetype isn't in a great spot for PVP, there is a decent roll you can acquire for those looking to bring this into the Crucible. We're looking for both Corkscrew Rifling and Accurized Rounds to increase Shadow Price's effective range. This will make it more viable in Crucible where weapons like The Messanger are absolutely dominating. Our first primary perk is Killing Wind which gives us some nice, brief stat boosts upon killing an enemy. You could also use Bottomless Grief, but this is only good for Elimination game modes and can be a bit too situational. As for the second primary perk, Swashbuckler is the only solid option since damage boosting your gun is always strong in PVP. Plus it synergizes wonderfully with Killing Wind, making it a powerhouse in 6v6 game modes.

[RECORDED VIA [REDACTED] SURVEILLANCE NET: TS-04, [REDACTED]]

HLS: Come, hatchlings. Hear the story of the Ether-blood Lightbearer. The one who wields Ethraaks's blades. She wandered a troubled Shore with vengeance in her heart, searching for the one who had wronged her: the devil-turned-spiderling, Driksys. Food and Ether we shared. The House of Light once again found peace with a Guardian, yes?

HLS: We know of Driksys. One who always thirsted for power, cursed machines, Dark flows of energy, it made no difference. This time, he sought power through Cabal; Legion-rumors of vile splinters from Europa filled his mind with temptations.

HLS: Cabal roamed the Shore, battering against one another in displays of might. Like the Kells of old, they fought for the claim to supremacy… to serve Caiatl of the dead-world fleet. Driksys saw many Kells come and go. Driksys understood fragile loyalties. Understood importance of strength seen. Driksys offered Legion use of his ring for their challenges, and from Cabal blood, he drew profit.

HLS: I stood with Driksys before the House of Light. This one saw him weave truthless words to collect promises. Contacts on Europa. Introductions. Shipments. Brought to Spider, entire ring would have died… many Eliksni lose. When the Ether-blood Lightbearer spoke Driksys's name, we imagined another way forward. She did not wish harm on innocent Eliksni, only the Fallen fiend: Driksys… and so this House granted shimmer-cloak to conceal, and passage to find her prey.

HLS: Old friends traded for information, access, codes. Driksys oversaw new ring, made for Cabal battle-trials. Challengers from across the Reef fought to lead the Shore's Cabal. The Lightbearer withheld her rage and made her way beneath the stands. To the overlook, where Driksys watched a champion preparing for challengers… in the ring below.

HLS: Trihn, the Lightbearer, drew blades of Ethraaks and burst into the overlook. To confront Driksys, her heart full with vengeance, her mind set on war. But he was not alone. An emissary of the new empress had come to see the challenges. Receiving this emissary, Cabal Blood Guard. The Lightbearer charged Driksys, and a savage battle ensued.

HLS: She was thrown from the overlook, into the ring of challengers… before a great Cabal Gladiator who spoke to her. The Lightbearer, unbeknownst to her, had issued a challenge by entering his ring. If she did not fight, all Cabal would descend upon her. Her victory must be earned with strength and blade alone. No other weapons. No other powers. A proving she accepted to again clear a path to her prey.

HLS: The Gladiator bellowed laughter at the small Awoken Lightbearer. Their blades met, and over many clashes her speed proved superior to the Cabal's might. The blades of Ethraaks are strong—sliced through Cabal armor, left blood and oil in their wake.

HLS: She had found victory, but as her Ghost tended to her wounds, Driksys-coward fled to safety through transmat. Though, all was not lost. The Lightbearer's battle had drawn eyes of the emissary, who lavished praise on her for her prowess, and issued an invitation to speak with Cabal Empress herself. When the Lightbearer returns to us, the House of Light will be ready to assist her in hunting Driksys again.

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

