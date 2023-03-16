Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Shadow of Earth Shell
Legendary Ghost Shell
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Related Posts
FFXIV Tanking Guide: How to be a Better Tank
Mike Williams
FFXIV Endwalker Preview: All-New Tank Level 90 Actions and Changes
Mike Williams
Everything You Should Do Before Bungie Vaults These Destiny 2 Titles
Dillon Skiffington