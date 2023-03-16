Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Servant Leader
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
42
Handling
18
Range
24
Aim Assistance
67
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
54
Zoom
26
Magazine
17
Impact
45
Reload Speed
29
Rounds Per Minute
260
